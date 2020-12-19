Sun Tran Continues to Waive Fares Thanks to CARES Act Funding

TUCSON, Ariz — Sun Tran has been waiving fares for nearly ten months now.

The transit system started offering free rides back in March to help those struggling financially during the pandemic have a ride to work.

By waiving fares the City of Tucson says it loses about $700,000 a month in revenue.

But thanks to federal CARES Act funding Sun Tran has been able to absorb the loss and still have a good financial footing.

"We received $44.2 million in federal cares act money," said Rhett Crowninshield, the transit system administrator, "which supported our transit operations for much of the calendar year. That money ran out a few months ago, however it's given us a little bit of breathing room to further analyze our finances and take those into careful consideration."

As of right now, waived fares have been extended through January. It's up to city leaders to decide when to bring back ride payments.