Public transportation fees remain free through Dec. 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The fares fees will remain free for all public transit, including Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun On Demand and Sun Shuttle through December 31, 2021.

In Tuesday's city council meeting, Mayor and Council affirmed that public transit fees will continue to be waived through the end of the year.

In March 2020, the City of Tucson began offering free rides for those going through economic hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal CARES Act funding is used to help with any revenue loss.

At today’s Mayor & Council meeting, we affirmed that all public transit will remain free through the end of the year. We have kept public transit free since the start of the pandemic to support #EssentialWorkers and others who rely on public transit to travel throughout Tucson. pic.twitter.com/I2gJBOGFYU — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 9, 2021

