Public transportation fees remain free through Dec. 31

Mayor and Council affirmed Tuesday that public transit fees will continue to be waived through the end of the year.
Posted at 9:56 PM, Jun 08, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The fares fees will remain free for all public transit, including Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun On Demand and Sun Shuttle through December 31, 2021.

In Tuesday's city council meeting, Mayor and Council affirmed that public transit fees will continue to be waived through the end of the year.

In March 2020, the City of Tucson began offering free rides for those going through economic hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal CARES Act funding is used to help with any revenue loss.

