Tucson Police looking for people who killed Christopher Hart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help in tracking down the people responsible for killing Christopher Hart, 37.

As a result, they are offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of his killers.

Officers first told KGUN 9 about this homicide on Friday. They said he was found beaten to death around 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.

Police say they're under the impression multiple people were involved in the beating.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 88-CRIME or (520) 882-7463.

Callers will remain anonymous.

Tipsters may also download the P3TIPS app available for Androids and iPhones.

The department clarified only 88-CRIME tips are eligible for the reward.

RELATED: 37-year-old man died after parking lot beating