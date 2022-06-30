Tucson Police looking for people who killed Christopher Hart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help in tracking down the people responsible for killing Christopher Hart, 37.
As a result, they are offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of his killers.
Officers first told KGUN 9 about this homicide on Friday. They said he was found beaten to death around 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
Police say they're under the impression multiple people were involved in the beating.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 88-CRIME or (520) 882-7463.
Callers will remain anonymous.
Tipsters may also download the P3TIPS app available for Androids and iPhones.
The department clarified only 88-CRIME tips are eligible for the reward.
