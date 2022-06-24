Police: 37-year-old man died after parking lot beating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after he was beaten in a parking lot.
Police say Christopher Hart was found with signs of blunt-force trauma in the 6900 block of East 22nd Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Hart was taken to the hospital, where he died from the injuries.
Witnesses told police that Hart was in an argument with a group of men. Additional men came to the area and attacked Hart and a friend who was with him. The suspects left before police arrived.
Hart died Thursday.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
