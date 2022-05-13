Tucson Police looking for missing, vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 29-year-old woman.
Amanda Aul was last seen Thursday near South Sahuara avenue and 29th street.
Aul is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Police say they don't know what she was last wearing.
If you see her please call 911.
