Tucson Police looking for missing, vulnerable woman

29-year-old Amanda Aul
Tucson Police
Posted at 9:37 PM, May 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 29-year-old woman.

Amanda Aul was last seen Thursday near South Sahuara avenue and 29th street.

Aul is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Police say they don't know what she was last wearing.

If you see her please call 911.
