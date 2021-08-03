Tucson muralist completes new mural on Fourth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson muralist has completed his latest piece on Fourth Avenue.

Muralist Joe Pagac finished this latest mural above Del Sol on the new union on 6th Street building. He says he found the inspiration from the history of the area.

"For inspiration for this mural I wanted to kinda harken back to the roots of what this little spot was. So, I remember going to plush. I remember going to the Flycatcher and seeing all these live shows. And it also being a late night venue. So, I call this the 'nocturn.' It's all these nocturnal animals, playing music, having a good time," Pagac said.

Pagac is working on another mural in that area in the alley between 4th and 5th Avenue, just south of 6th. That mural features a Folklorico dancer with her dress transforming into other elements along the wall.

