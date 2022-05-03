Tucson High School on lockdown after incident on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson High School is on lockdown after incident on campus.
According a Tucson Unified School District spokesperson, the Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety immediately responded and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure there are no additional issues.
All students and staff are safe.
The campus should return to its regular class schedule approximately in an hour.
