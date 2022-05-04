Adult, student detained after Tucson High School brawl breaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday’s lunch hour at Tucson High School became the setting for a chaotic fight involving dozens of students.

The brawl led to Tucson Police officers responding as the campus went on “hard lockdown.”

Police and students tell KGUN 9 the fight began after a man arrived on campus. Students say the man was involved in the fight with several students.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” a THS junior named Chris said. “You normally see one or two people, maybe two, you know? But like, 50-plus people? That is crazy.”

With hundreds of students surrounding the scene during lunch hour, TUSD security tried to manage the mayhem.

At one point, the crowd was hit with pepper spray.

“Lots of yelling, a crowd, I saw lots of people running to the nurse because their eyes were hurting,” junior Erik Herr recalled. “Someone took my water bottle and poured water on their eyes; they got pepper-sprayed… Stuff like that shouldn’t happen at a school.”

Police officers arrived as other, smaller fights erupted.

“Like, it was crazy,” Chris added. “I saw like one of the [school] office guys, like one of the higher-up guys, like he was getting trampled and stuff.”

A police officer tells KGUN one adult and one student were detained.

In an update from late Tuesday afternoon, TPD found no weapons were brought on campus and reports no hospitalizations or major injuries from the incident, which is still under investigation.

The lockdown was eventually lifted and students were allowed to return to their afternoon classes.

In a message to parents, TUSD said "The school transitioned back to normal schedule and routine with some safety restrictions put into place including continued School Safety and TPD presence for the remainder of the day and week.”

