Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Fire responds to Speedway building fire Wednesday

https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/tucson-fire-responds-to-speedway-building-fire-wednesday
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sean Newgent<br/>
Tucson Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 6900 block of East Speedway Friday. The fire was near the Kolb intersection.<br/>
https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/tucson-fire-responds-to-speedway-building-fire-wednesday
Tucson Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 6900 block of East Speedway Friday. The fire was near the Kolb intersection.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 16:13:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 6900 block of East Speedway Friday.

Stay with KUGN 9 for more on this developing story.
----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!