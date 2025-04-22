Tucson City Council to discuss budget, TEP franchise agreement at Tuesday's meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council is meeting Tuesday, and there's a lot of important items on the agenda.

Tucson's budget

Before the regular meeting, City Manager Tim Thomure will present the fiscal year 2026 budget to mayor and council during the study session.

The city's budget has been in the spotlight ever since Tucson voters rejected Prop 414 last month. The proposed half-cent sales tax increase would have provided the city $800 million over the next decade, with most of it going towards public safety and affordable housing.

That money would have helped fill in a budget shortfall caused by state income tax changes that have cut the amount of money the state sends Tucson by a projected $400 million over the next decade.

Thomure has said the city could move forward with some of Prop 414's proposals, despite nearly 70% of voters rejecting it in March's election.

Mayor and council will vote to adopt the budget in early June. The new fiscal year starts on July 1.

Plan Tucson 2025

The city has spent the last several years asking for public input on Plan Tucson 2025, a new general plan to guide the city's growth and development over the next decade. It addresses things like environmental planning, land use, water resources and housing.

Now, the city council will call for a special election this November so voters can approve it.

The council is set to schedule a special election on November 4 at today's meeting, and then hold a public hearing on May 20 to vote on approving the plan.

Franchise agreement with TEP

The city council will call for another special election on the same day, this one for Tucson voters to approve a new franchise agreement between the city and Tucson Electric Power.

The franchise agreement, which expires next year, allows the power company to use city streets and other public spaces for its electric grid. That means TEP doesn't need a permit for each individual project, which the company says keeps costs down.

The city council and TEP are still negotiating over the agreement. They have until July 1 to make a deal, or the special election will be canceled.

Approving the new Tucson Fire chief

Mayor and council will will vote on officially approving Sharon McDonough as Chief of the Tucson Fire Department at today's meeting.

If approved, McDonough will take over officially as chief on June 2.

She's been serving as interim chief since being appointed in late March after former Chief Chuck Ryan announced his retirement.

McDonough has spent most of her 30-year career with TFD, serving as a firefighter and deputy chief. She was the first woman to serve as a chief officer in the department, and is now the first woman to lead it.

————————

Study session begins at noon, and the regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.. You can watch a livestream of the meeting here.