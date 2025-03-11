Prop 414 Special Election: Ballot deadline is Tuesday, March 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, March 11 is Election Day for Tucson voters, who will be deciding whether to approve Proposition 414, an extra half-cent sales tax the city says will help fund a number of public safety-related programs.
While it's too late to mail in your ballot, you can still drop ballots off at any of these six voting centers between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m:
- Department of Housing and Community Development, 310 N. Commerce Park Loop
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
- William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
- El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
- Parks and Recreation Administration at Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
Voters who did not receive or have misplaced their ballots can also get a replacement ballot at the six vote centers for in-person voting. Completed ballots can also be dropped off at the following locations up until 7 p.m:
- Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.
- Pima County Recorder - Elections Department, 6550 S. Country Club Road