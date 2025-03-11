Prop 414 Special Election: Ballot deadline is Tuesday, March 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, March 11 is Election Day for Tucson voters, who will be deciding whether to approve Proposition 414, an extra half-cent sales tax the city says will help fund a number of public safety-related programs.

While it's too late to mail in your ballot, you can still drop ballots off at any of these six voting centers between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m:



Department of Housing and Community Development, 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.

William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Parks and Recreation Administration at Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Voters who did not receive or have misplaced their ballots can also get a replacement ballot at the six vote centers for in-person voting. Completed ballots can also be dropped off at the following locations up until 7 p.m: