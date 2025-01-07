City of Tucson wants your feedback on 2025 general plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What will Tucson look like in 10 years? The public can weigh in on the future. Right now, the City is drafting its 2025 general plan.

Plan Tucson 2025 is a 10-year strategy for guiding Tucson’s growth and development. It features 14 community goals all shaped by your input. The plan addresses key areas such as environmental planning, land use, water resources and housing.

Tucsonan Kathy Shen says she wants the city to improve its walkability. Tucson’s walkability score is 43 out of 100, according to Walkscore.com.

“Tucson’s walkability scores are very low," Shen said. "I mean, there’s places in Tucson that don’t even have sidewalks so it doesn’t make it a very safe environment to walk a lot of times.”

Shen says living in a sustainable city is also important to her.

“Better transportation, better walkability, less pollution, and communities that thrive and don't have to travel 10 miles for everything that they want to do. From grocery shopping to entertainment," Shen said.

César Acosta, principal planner for the City says sustainability was a big driving factor in the 2013 general plan and remains so over 10 years later.

“So we've thought of it differently. Now, to break it up into thinking about energy and climate resilience, open space, and also energy recovery," Acosta said.

Acosta says their goal is to have the plan ready for voters come November.

“In order to get it there, we want to make sure that people have had enough time to review this preliminary draft and have a revised draft by mid-March and a final draft for April, and May to present to the Mayor and Council," said Acosta.

The timeline for accepting feedback has been extended until the end of the month.

“We want to make sure that it is reflective of the community. We need as much feedback as we can to make sure that it is what the community wants over the next ten years," said Acosta.

FInd the details for the upcoming community forums here at the City of Tucson website.