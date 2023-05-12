Watch Now
Triple murder trial coming to a close

John Edwards James facing 3 counts of first-degree murder
The defendant spent today questioning witnesses presented by the prosecutors.
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 17:15:17-04

In the video player: John Edwards James claims not enough evidence to convict him

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man facing charges in the murder of his estranged wife and her two sons testified on his own behalf during trial.

The nearly three-week trial is coming to a close Friday. John Edwards James is facing three counts of First-Degree murder for the deaths of 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White, 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr., and 14-year-old Jaiden White.

All three were found shot and killed inside their house near Stella and Prudence Roads on July 1, 2021.

On June 15, 2022, almost a year after the triple murder, homicide detectives were able to find probable cause to charge Willona White’s estranged husband James.

James has been in the Pima County Jail since then on more than a $1 million bond.

