Man accused of triple murder claims not enough evidence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mother Willona White and her two sons Jaden White and Talmadge Holmes were found shot to death on July 1st of 2021. The shooting happened the day before on June 30.

John Edwards James is facing charges for the murders. James has been serving time in Pima County Jail after search warrants related to the homicide led police to find drugs, bloody clothing, ammunition and firearm accessories in his home.

The trial is going on after the conclusion of the seventh day. State prosecutors spent the day presenting witnesses and evidence tying James to the case. James argued the evidence was insufficient and asked the second lead detective on the case, "Are you influencing witnesses to implicate me?"

The case is expected to continue into Friday and Tuesday next week.