Traffic restrictions in place for DEA agent funeral procession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers should expect delays during Monday morning's funeral procession for slain DEA agent Michael Garbo.

A law enforcement procession begins at 8:30 a.m. at Bring's Broadway Chapel. The procession will head east on Broadway toward Harrison Rd. then go north toward Speedway. The procession will end at Calvary Chapel on Speedway where Garbo's funeral will be held.

Slow-downs and intermittent closures should be expected along Broadway, Harrison and Speedway for much of the morning.

The service begins at 10 a.m. It will be live-streamed here for the public to view.

