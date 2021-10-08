Watch
Traffic restrictions in place for DEA agent funeral procession

Evan Courtney
Evan Courtney captured this image at the scene of the shooting.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 10:55:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers should expect delays during Monday morning's funeral procession for slain DEA agent Michael Garbo.

https://twitter.com/Tucson_Police/status/1446489162597617664

A law enforcement procession begins at 8:30 a.m. at Bring's Broadway Chapel. The procession will head east on Broadway toward Harrison Rd. then go north toward Speedway. The procession will end at Calvary Chapel on Speedway where Garbo's funeral will be held.

Slow-downs and intermittent closures should be expected along Broadway, Harrison and Speedway for much of the morning.

The service begins at 10 a.m. It will be live-streamed here for the public to view.

