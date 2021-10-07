Funeral arrangements announced for fallen DEA agent

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Drug Enforcement Agency has announced the funeral arrangements for their Supervisory Special agent who was killed in a shootout with a suspect on an Amtrak train in Tucson.

SSA Michael Garbo worked for the DEA for 16 years. You can learn more about his career here.

Garbo will be laid to rest Friday Morning.

A law enforcement procession begins at 8:30 a.m. at Bring's Broadway Chapel. The procession will head east on Broadway toward Harrison Rd. then go north toward Speedway. The procession will end at Calvary Chapel on Speedway where Garbo's funeral will be held.

The service begins at 10 a.m. It will be live streamed here for the public to view.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

