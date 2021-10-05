Watch
AP: DEA agent killed on train in Tucson identified

Craig Smith
Tucson police responded to an active shooter scene at a Tucson Amtrak station at 500 N. Toole Ave. Monday.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 17:11:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The DEA agent killed in a shootout on an Amtrak train in Tucson has been identified as Mike Garbo, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement sources say Garbo was part of a multi-agency search searching the train at the Depot in downtown Tucson Monday. After detaining one person on the train, another person began firing at officers. Garbo was killed in the gunfire, another DEA agent was seriously injured and a Tucson Police officer was injured too. The suspect was killed in the shootout as well.

According to social media posts from several former law enforcement officers, Garbo was once an officer with the Nashville Police Department in Tennessee. He left the department to join the Drug Enforcement Agency several years ago. He was also a father.

----

