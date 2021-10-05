AP: DEA agent killed on train in Tucson identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The DEA agent killed in a shootout on an Amtrak train in Tucson has been identified as Mike Garbo, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement sources say Garbo was part of a multi-agency search searching the train at the Depot in downtown Tucson Monday. After detaining one person on the train, another person began firing at officers. Garbo was killed in the gunfire, another DEA agent was seriously injured and a Tucson Police officer was injured too. The suspect was killed in the shootout as well.

According to social media posts from several former law enforcement officers, Garbo was once an officer with the Nashville Police Department in Tennessee. He left the department to join the Drug Enforcement Agency several years ago. He was also a father.

Another tragedy for law enforcement. Everyday the brave warriors hit the streets to keep us all safe. Yesterday, @DEAPHOENIXDiv suffered a huge loss when GS Mike Garbo, SA Fox and a Task Force Officer from Tucson PD were shot. Sadly GS Garbo died from the attack.

