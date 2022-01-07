Watch
Eastside Walmart closed by fire to partially reopen Friday morning

Store will keep regular hours
Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE: Walmart store (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 22:50:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Eastside Walmart is set to reopen Friday morning after being closed for two weeks.

A paper product isle at the Walmart at Speedway and Kolb caught fire around 7 Christmas Eve morning. The flames then spread to at least two other isles. Fire sprinklers came on and crews from the Tucson Fire Department blasted the flames with water.

They were able to get the fire out fairly quickly, but some products were ruined by flames, others by water damage.

Fire investigators suspect someone may have set the fire on purpose, although they have not said if they suspect anyone in particular.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TPD, TFD respond to suspected arson at Speedway/Kolb Walmart Friday

The store has not said what parts will reopen and which will stay closed. They did say they'll keep normal hours 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting January 7th.

