TPD: Serious injury crash near Craycroft Road and 26th Street

Posted at 9:11 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a man pedestrian on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road.

Serious injuries were reported and scene is under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

