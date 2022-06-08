TPD: Serious injury crash near Craycroft Road and 26th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a man pedestrian on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred on East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road.
Serious injuries were reported and scene is under investigation.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
