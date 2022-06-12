Pedestrian collision leaves one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 7, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a collision involving an adult male pedestrian at the intersection of East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road.

Officers say Tucson Fire personnel transported the pedestrian to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After interviews, Traffic Unit Detectives say the pedestrian was attempting to cross Craycroft Road from east to west. The pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the roadway when a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee driving southbound on Craycroft Road struck the pedestrian.

Detectives say the driver of the Jeep stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

The DUI Unit says the driver of the Jeep was not impaired.

On June 9, 2022, the Office of the Medical Examiner notified the Tucson Police Department that the pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries.

The pedestrian's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, no citations have been issued at this time.

