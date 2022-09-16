TPD: Semi truck stuck near Broadway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a stuck on the roadway semi-truck near Broadway Boulevard.
The semitruck got stuck southbound of Camino Seco and East Broadway Boulevard.
Officers advise drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route for the next hour.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.