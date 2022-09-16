Watch Now
TPD: Semi truck stuck near Broadway Boulevard

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 17:23:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a stuck on the roadway semi-truck near Broadway Boulevard.

The semitruck got stuck southbound of Camino Seco and East Broadway Boulevard.

Officers advise drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route for the next hour.

