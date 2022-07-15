TPD received two new patrol cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded the Tucson Police Department a grant.
The Tucson Police Department has received two new fully equipped patrol cars.
"We are truly thankful to AZ GOHS Director Alberto Gutier for the continuing support and new equipment!"
~Tucson Police Department
The cars will be used by the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit to help keep impaired drivers off Tucson streets.
