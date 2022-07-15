Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD received two new patrol cars

293020921_355705450076309_8339133314253193212_n.jpg
Facebook: Tucson Police Department
293020921_355705450076309_8339133314253193212_n.jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 21:06:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded the Tucson Police Department a grant.

The Tucson Police Department has received two new fully equipped patrol cars.

"We are truly thankful to AZ GOHS Director Alberto Gutier for the continuing support and new equipment!"

~Tucson Police Department

The cars will be used by the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit to help keep impaired drivers off Tucson streets.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰