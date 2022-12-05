TPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck near Irvington Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a 2002 Dodge Ram striking a pedestrian near Irvington Road involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Dec. 4 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Calle Pamplona.

The woman pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Irvington Road in an unknown direction.

She was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, was wearing dark clothing, and there were no street lights in the immediate area.

In addition, the roadway surface was wet and the fog limited visibility in the area.

As she was attempting to cross the street, she was struck by the Dodge Ram that was traveling westbound in the curb lane.

The driver of the Dodge Ram immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver was not impaired.

Mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor to the collision.

The pedestrian was in possession of alcohol, although it is unknown whether she was under the influence of it or other substances. This information will be found in the patient's medical records.

Investigation is ongoing.

RELATED COVERAGE: Number of pedestrian deaths in Tucson have almost doubled compared to this time last year