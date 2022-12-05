Fog could return to Tucson early Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service (NWS) says foggy conditions could return to Tucson late Monday or early Tuesday morning.
Though NWS says it won't be as widespread as the Monday morning fog seen in Southern Arizona, it shared tips with the public on driving safely in low visibility:
- drive slower in reduced visibility,
- avoid using cruise control,
- if possible, wait for conditions to improve before stepping behind the wheel.
