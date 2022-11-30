Number of pedestrian deaths in Tucson have almost doubled compared to this time last year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As of Nov. 29, Tucson has already surpassed the total number of pedestrian deaths from 2021 with another month still left in the year.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck after crossing N. Kolb Road and E. Rosewood St. on Monday night, according to Tucson Police.

RELATED: Police identify pedestrian hit and killed on Kolb and Rosewood

This makes the 44th pedestrian death in Tucson so far this year.

During this same time last year, Tucson had 25 pedestrian deaths. In 2021, there was a total of 33 pedestrian deaths by the end of the year.

“It was very sad to see them carry that man out last night,” said Kelly Rosaschi.

Rosaschi is the owner of Top Paw Grooming off of Speedway and Kolb.

She recently moved locations from 22nd and Kolb.

"It's a little worse on this location of the Speedway and Kolb versus the 22nd, but the same problem still exists over there. There was still a lot of people getting hit by cars,” said Rosaschi.

“I think both pedestrians and drivers need to pay more attention,” said Ernesto Alire.

RELATED: Pedestrian deaths in Tucson are rising

Alire is a barber at Royalty Barbershop Lounge in the same parking lot as Top Paw Grooming. He said he sees people running across the street often.

“I don't know if it's people not knowing how to drive or the pedestrians not paying attention,” said Alire.

TPD said they’ve seen more incidents recently where it’s the pedestrian’s fault, but drivers should always be alert.