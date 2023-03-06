TPD: Man crashed into wall and found with gunshot wounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded Monday to reports of a shooting near Broadway Boulevard.
Officers located a man inside a car that crashed into a wall of a building.
The man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
According to TPD, one man was arrested.
Investigation remains ongoing.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.