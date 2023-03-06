Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Man crashed into wall and found with gunshot wounds

The crash happened in the shopping center located at the south side of Broadway Boulevard near Country Club.
car2.png
thumbnail_Image.jpg
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 18:39:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded Monday to reports of a shooting near Broadway Boulevard.

Officers located a man inside a car that crashed into a wall of a building.

The man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, one man was arrested.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE