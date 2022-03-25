Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating suspicious death of 9-year-old

Lakeside Casitas.JPG
Google Maps
Lakeside Casitas
Lakeside Casitas.JPG
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 22:39:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 9-year-old child.

So far, they have not said what happened.

According to officers, it occurred at the Lakeside Casitas near East Golf Links Roads earlier this week.

KGUN 9 first learned about the death Thursday. At that time, no one was under arrest in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN as we learn more about what happened.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison 4:30 AM - 7:00 AM.