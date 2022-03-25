TPD investigating suspicious death of 9-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 9-year-old child.

So far, they have not said what happened.

According to officers, it occurred at the Lakeside Casitas near East Golf Links Roads earlier this week.

KGUN 9 first learned about the death Thursday. At that time, no one was under arrest in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN as we learn more about what happened.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

