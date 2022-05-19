Police release autopsy report of 9-year-old, grandmother and mom facing charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office is providing an update to the mysterious death of a local 9-year-old.

Examiners released an autopsy report Thursday, revealing the child had anemia due to acute and chronic pediculosis (lice infestation).

This report details the following:



Pallor

Pale face and skin

Pale organs

Iron deficiency

Centrilobular necrosis of the liver

Bilateral pleural effusions

Buildup of fluid in the lung tissue

Cutaneous excoriations

Skin picking



The office's report also says the child showed signs of malnutrition.

Examiners discovered evidence of fatty liver disease as well as heart issues.

Ultimately, they attribute the 9-year-old's cause of death as "anemia due to acute and chronic pediculosis with malnutrition as a contributing condition."

However, the manner of the child's death is currently unknown.

On Friday, March 20, officers confirmed they arrested the child's mother, 38-year-old Sandra Marie Krakovich, and 64-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth Ann Kraykovich.

Both face class two felony child abuse charges.

