Police release autopsy report of 9-year-old, grandmother and mom facing charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office is providing an update to the mysterious death of a local 9-year-old.
Examiners released an autopsy report Thursday, revealing the child had anemia due to acute and chronic pediculosis (lice infestation).
This report details the following:
- Pallor
- Pale face and skin
- Pale organs
- Iron deficiency
- Centrilobular necrosis of the liver
- Bilateral pleural effusions
- Buildup of fluid in the lung tissue
- Cutaneous excoriations
- Skin picking
The office's report also says the child showed signs of malnutrition.
Examiners discovered evidence of fatty liver disease as well as heart issues.
Ultimately, they attribute the 9-year-old's cause of death as "anemia due to acute and chronic pediculosis with malnutrition as a contributing condition."
However, the manner of the child's death is currently unknown.
On Friday, March 20, officers confirmed they arrested the child's mother, 38-year-old Sandra Marie Krakovich, and 64-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth Ann Kraykovich.
Both face class two felony child abuse charges.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.