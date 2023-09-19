TPD investigating shooting near 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a man was shot near Kolb Road and 22nd Street.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
TPD says no suspects have been located and the scene is still active.
