TPD investigating shooting near 22nd Street

The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting near Kolb Road and 22nd Street. A man was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man hospitalized after shooting near 22nd and Kolb
Shooting near 22nd and Kolb
Posted at 9:44 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 01:34:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a man was shot near Kolb Road and 22nd Street.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD says no suspects have been located and the scene is still active.

——-
