TPD investigating officer-involved shooting at apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to TPD on January 14, 2023, just before midnight officers went to an apartment complex at 801 South Prudence Road.

Officers say they received reports that a 27-year-old man was armed with a knife and at least one firearm.

According to TPD when officers arrived on the scene they heard a gunshot.

TPD says when the suspect emerged from the complex one officer fired his firearm striking the suspect.

Officers say they began rendering aid to the suspect and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

TPD says no officers or other community members were injured in this incident.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team was activated and will be conducting the criminal investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead investigating agency.