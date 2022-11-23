TPD investigates serious crash near Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a single-car crash near Valencia involving serious injuries.
Officers say the crash happened around noon on Wednesday.
According to TPD, northbound 12th Avenue from North Valencia Road to West Santa Paula Street is shut down until further notice.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
This investigation is ongoing.
