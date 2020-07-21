TPD In-custody death: Independent autopsy puts more blame on officers

TUCSON, Ariz. — TUCSON, Ariz. - A second autopsy on the in-custody death of Adrian Ingram-Lopez concludes the way three Tucson Police Officers restrained him contributed to his death.

An earlier autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner attributed Ingram-Lopez death to cocaine intoxication and a heart condition.

An autopsy commissioned by Eduardo Coronado, the attorney for Ingram-Lopez family concluded those conditions alone were not enough to have killed the man. It concluded officers continuing to hold Ingram-Lopez face down, handcuffed and with officers putting their weight on his back led to “positional asphyxia”---inability to breathe because of body position.

Police were about to fire Officers Jonathan Jackson, Samuel Routledge and Ryan Starbuck when the three resigned.

The TPD report which recommended firing the officers noted Ryan Starbuck had more extensive medical training than the other two. He is a licenced Emergency Medical Technician. The Arizona Health Department shows an EMT licence for a Ryan Starbuck still active. TPD says Starbuck has been an EMT for 14 years.

Police body cameras show, when other officers arrived, they recognized Ingram-Lopez was in medical distress, and had him re-positioned to allow better breathing. Officers called an ambulance and administered an antidote for opioid overdose but that drug does not work on cocaine. Ambulance EMT’s pronounced Ingram Lopez dead.

Attorney Eduardo Coronado wants to see a thorough criminal investigation of how the now-former officers handled Ingram-Lopez. He says the family is still deciding whether to file a civil lawsuit.

