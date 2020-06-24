TIMELINE: What happened after a man died while in TPD custody

TUCSON, Ariz. — This week, city officials revealed that a man died while he was in the custody of the Tucson Police Department in April. The public was first informed of the incident two months later.

RELATED: Tucson Police Chief, Mayor discuss death of man in TPD custody

Here's a timeline of what happened, and when it happened, in the past two months.

-Tuesday, April 21, 2020-

Tucson Police respond to a "disturbance" call near Houghton and Golf Links Roads in the early morning hours. After an altercation with police, 27-year-old Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez is handcuffed and restrained on the floor of the garage in the home. Officers placed two blankets on top of him.

Several minutes later, he is unresponsive. He was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

Chief Chris Magnus says an internal investigation into the incident begins the same day.

-Wednesday, April 22, 2020-

TPD Chief Chris Magnus and other top TPD officials are briefed on the incident. During this briefing, Magnus says they did not watch the body camera footage.

-Wednesday, June 17, 2020-

Mayor Regina Romero says this is the first time she was first informed of the incident.

-Thursday, June 18, 2020-

Three of the officers involved in the incident -- Samuel Routledge, Ryan Starbuck and Jonathan Jackson -- resign from their positions with the Tucson Police Department.

-Friday, June 19, 2020-

The Pima

The final report of the internal investigation into the incident by the Tucson Police Department is completed and sent to Chief Chris Magnus. It recommends the termination of the three officers involved, who had already resigned.

-Monday, June 22, 2020-

Mayor Regina Romero and members of the city council watch the body camera footage of the incident for the first time.

-Tuesday, June 23, 2020-

In a Facebook post, City Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz says she will not attend Tuesday's scheduled city council meeting and reveals to the public that a person died while in the custody of the Tucson Police Department. It's the first public acknowledgment of the incident by a city official.

Mayor Regina Romero issues a statement on the incident and cancels the city council meeting scheduled for that evening.

City council members were scheduled to vote on a new union contract with TPD officers at the meeting.

-Wednesday, June 24, 2020-

At a news conference, Chief Chris Magnus and Mayor Regina Romero deliver remarks and release footage of the incident from Officer Jackson's body camera.

Chief Chris Magnus offers his resignation to Mayor Romero and the city council. Mayor Romero says she was unaware Magnus would be offering his resignation at the news conference.