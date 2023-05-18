TPD: Fight near PCC Desert Vista Campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a fight with weapons near Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus.
The incident occurred at a residence near Santa Clara and Drexel.
No classes were affected and there were no evacuations.
