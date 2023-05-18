Watch Now
TPD: Fight near PCC Desert Vista Campus

Police,Cars,At,Night.,Police,Car,Chasing,A,Car,At
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 00:48:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a fight with weapons near Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus.

The incident occurred at a residence near Santa Clara and Drexel.

No classes were affected and there were no evacuations.

