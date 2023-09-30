Watch Now
TPD: Eastside road closure due to crash

Posted at 8:19 PM, Sep 29, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a head-on collision on East Old Spanish Trail at South Gollob Road.

Officers advise drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route as all directions are closed.

