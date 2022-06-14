TPD: Crash near Prince involving an infant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and an infant.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon near East Prince Road and North Campbell Avenue.
According to TPD, the infant was injured but no word on how seriously.
As more information comes into the newsroom KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
