Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Crash involving three cars and minor injuries on Broadway Boulevard

police-lights
EW Scripps
police-lights
Posted at 7:55 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 22:55:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Broadway Boulevard.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening on Broadway Boulevard and Harrison Road.

Officers reported minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today