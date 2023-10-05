TPD: Crash involving three cars and minor injuries on Broadway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Broadway Boulevard.
The crash occurred Wednesday evening on Broadway Boulevard and Harrison Road.
Officers reported minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
