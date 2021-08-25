Watch
TPD chief 'beyond frustrated' after man suspected of shooting at officer released without bond

Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 25, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus took to Twitter to voice his concerns about a man arrested for a violent crime who was released without bond.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Magnus said it was "beyond frustrating" that Zachary Lee -- who allegedly shot at a TPD officer Friday, was released without bond.

Lee faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Magnus expressed concern over the decision, ending his tweet with "Feel safe? Beyond frustrating."

KGUN9 has reached out to Pima County Attornet Laura Conover and Magnus's offices for further comments.

