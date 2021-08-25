TPD chief 'beyond frustrated' after man suspected of shooting at officer released without bond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus took to Twitter to voice his concerns about a man arrested for a violent crime who was released without bond.

Zachery Lee shot at a TPD sergeant on E. 29th St. last Fri. afternoon. Lee was arrested & charged w/Agg Assault w/deadly weapon.

Yet, get this: The Tucson City Court judge released Lee on pretrial release w/NO bond over the prosecutor's request.

Feel safe?

Beyond frustrating. pic.twitter.com/OPMpNRlFVo — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) August 25, 2021

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Magnus said it was "beyond frustrating" that Zachary Lee -- who allegedly shot at a TPD officer Friday, was released without bond.

Lee faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Magnus expressed concern over the decision, ending his tweet with "Feel safe? Beyond frustrating."

Prosecutor requested high bond as was appropriate for someone committing that kind of violent crime with a firearm. — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) August 25, 2021

KGUN9 has reached out to Pima County Attornet Laura Conover and Magnus's offices for further comments.

