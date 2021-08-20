Watch
Tucson Police investigate officer-involved shooting near 29th, Swan

Tucson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 29th Street and Swan Road Friday afternoon.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 29th Street and Swan Road Friday afternoon.

Officers have closed East 29th from S. Swan Rd to S. Rosemont Avenue, according to TPD. There is no word on injuries at this time.

No further information was immediately released.

