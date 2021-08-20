Tucson Police investigate officer-involved shooting near 29th, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 29th Street and Swan Road Friday afternoon.

Officers have closed East 29th from S. Swan Rd to S. Rosemont Avenue, according to TPD. There is no word on injuries at this time.

No further information was immediately released.

🚨OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



I’m on my way to an officer involved shooting in the 4800 block of E. 29th St. E. 29th is shutdown from S. Swan Rd to S. Rosemont Ave. Details are limited at this time. Additional details to follow when they become available. pic.twitter.com/TwoHk34iJU — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) August 20, 2021

