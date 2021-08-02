Tickets for Tucson 'Hamilton' performances to go on sale Aug. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tickets for the touring production of "Hamilton" will go on sale Aug. 12.

Tickets will be available at 8 a.m. at broadwayintucson.com. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household. Prices range from $59 to $299. There will also be a lottery in which $10 tickets will be available.

The show will play at Centennial Hall from Nov. 17 through Dec. 5.

It's the show's third trip to the state. It played in Tempe in 2018, and will play there again in Sept. 8-Oct. 10. "Hamilton" was slated to play in Tucson in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.

It's the touring version of the show that earned 11 Tony awards. The hip-hop infused musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and his rise from impoverished beginnings to become a founding father of the Unitied States.

The show continues to be such a hot ticket that viewers have to often buy them from scalpers.

"Hamilton" will lead the 2021-2022 Broadway in Tucson slate, which also includes "My Fair Lady" (Jan. 5-9), "Wicked" (Jan. 26-Feb. 6), "The Band's Visit" (Feb. 23-27), "Tootsie" (March 22-27), "Hadestown" (April 12-17) and "Come From Away" (May 24-29).

