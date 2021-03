TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After canceling its 2020-2021 slate due to the pandemic, Broadway in Tucson will return with a full slate of shows for its 2021-2022 season.

Shows at UArizona's Centennial Hall include "Hamilton" (Nov. 17-Dec. 5), "My Fair Lady" (Jan. 5-9), "The Band's Visit" (Feb. 23-27), "Tootsie" (March 22-27), "Hadestown" (April 12-17) and "Come From Away" (May 24-29).

