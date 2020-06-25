Thursday vigil to honor life of man who died in TPD custody

TUCSON, Ariz. — A community vigil will Thursday night will honor the memory of 27-year-old Carlos "Adrian" Ingram Lopez, who died in police custody April 21.

Organizers announced the vigil via an Instagram post. The event will start at 7 p.m. at El Tiradito, 4`18 S. Main Ave.

RELATED: TIMELINE: What happened after a man died while in TPD custody

Three officers who were involved in the incident resigned. Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation at a Wednesday press conference.

Mayor Regina Romero said she will pursue swift police reform due to the death.

Ingram Lopez was reportedly restrained by multiple officers following "erratic behavior," according to the Tucson Police Department.

According to the autopsy, Carlos Ingram-Lopez's cause of death is attributed to cardiac arrest, acute cocaine intoxication, and physical restraint, though the manner of death is still undetermined at this time.