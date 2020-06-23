Mayor Romero: Police reform needed after suspect dies in TPD custody

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero canceled a planned Tuesday City Council meeting after viewing a video of a death of a suspect in Tucson Police Department custody.

Saying in a statement that she was "anguished and deeply troubled" by what the video showed, Romero said the city would "act swiftly to adopt reforms and effective policy changes with input from our community. We can and must do better.”

Romero said the Tucson Police Department would hold a press conference Wednesday to disclose the details of the incident. She said she declined to share the name of the victim or details of the incident due to the family's request.

“Tonight’s Mayor & Council meeting has been postponed. After viewing a video yesterday of a Tucson Police Department in-custody death, I do not feel that it would be appropriate to carry on with business as usual in light of this event. I am anguished and deeply troubled by what I saw in the video yesterday.



Out of respect for the family’s wishes, I have been informed that the City will not be immediately sharing the name of the victim, details of the incident, or the video per the family’s request. TPD will be holding a press conference tomorrow to disclose all available information after the family has the opportunity to view the video and be fully briefed. My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim during this extraordinarily difficult time. I want to assure our community that there will be a thorough and transparent investigation.



I will be proposing that Mayor & Council act swiftly to adopt reforms and effective policy changes with input from our community. We can and must do better.”



The City Council planned to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the agenda items involved the possible suspension of an ordinance that could be viewed as a restricting the filming police scenes.