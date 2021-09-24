TEP power plant fire could affect bills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric says the Wednesday night fire that knocked out two generating units could affect your bills.

One of the generators at the complex at Irvington and Palo Verde may be down for repairs for about a month. It’s not clear how long the other unit affected will be down for repairs. The power company does have other generators to make up for most of the loss but it will probably have to buy more power from the regional power sharing grid.

TEP spokesperson Joseph Barrios says, “When we buy power on the market, there is a surcharge on customers' bills, where those costs or some of those costs are passed along to customers, without any markup for TEP. So, you know, again we will, we likely will have to buy additional power from the market, and that will be reflected on customers bills.”

TEP says it should reduce power needs---and the need to buy from the grid--- because we are headed for moderate weather without extreme heat or cold to increase demand.

