Fire at TEP facility leaves thousands without power near Tucson Airport

Posted at 5:08 PM, Sep 22, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A power outage is affecting at least 4,700 customers near the Tucson International Airport Wednesday evening due to a fire at a Tucson Electric Power facility.

The Tucson Fire Department says a fire at the power plant near Irvington and Palo Verde is now under control, but thousands remain without power.

According to Tucson Electric Power's website, crews are on their way to investigate the issue. There's currently no estimated time for power to be restored.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

