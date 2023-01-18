TEP: Power outage near Speedway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Electric Power is working on getting customers their power back.
Customers near East Speedway Boulevard and North Camino Seco are dealing with a power outage.
Almost 2,000 customers are left without power, reports say.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.