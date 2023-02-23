Watch Now
TEP customers experiencing power outage for more than 24 hours

silverbell and camino del cerro.JPG
TEP
silverbell and camino del cerro.JPG
Posted at 3:08 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 17:08:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is working on restoring a power outage.

TEP customers have been left without electricity since Feb. 22 at 5:47 a.m. due to poles and wires going down.

It is expected to get power back around 4 p.m.

