TUCSON, AZ — There are subscriptions for practically everything these days: streaming movies and TV shows, clothing, on-the-go meals, and now, tacos.

Taco Bell recently launched the "Taco Lover's Pass," a monthly subscription that provides 30 days worth of tacos (one taco per day), and it is currently being tested at locations in and around Tucson, Arizona.

The all-digital pass is $5-$10 a month and is available via the Taco Bell app, a news release said.

People who buy the pass get one taco a day and can choose between the crunchy taco, crunchy taco supreme, soft taco, soft taco supreme, Doritos Locos tacos, Doritos Locos tacos supreme, or the spicy potato soft taco.

The promotion runs through Nov. 24, 2021, according to Taco Bell's website.

Here is a list of the participating locations:

