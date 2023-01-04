Watch Now
Suspect flees from shooting near Irvington Road

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting near South Palo Verde Road and East Irvington Road.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the 4900 block of South Outlet Center Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

According to PCSD, the suspect fled from the scene before deputies arrived.

Investigation remains ongoing.

