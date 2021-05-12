Summer camp resources in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the end of the school year looms and summer is just weeks away, parents and children alike are beginning to think about summer camp options.

We've compiled this ever-evolving list of summer camps to kick things off and will be updating with more choices in the coming weeks.

To suggest a summer camp, email a link to the website or Facebook page and the details to share@kgun9.com and we will add it to our list.

________

Library Programs

library.pima.gov

School-related programs

tanqueverdeschools.org

amphi.com/SummerPrograms

tusd1.org/Summer-Programs

gregoryschool.org/academics/summer-camp

Groups Offering Programs

Pima County Youth Summer Recreation Programs

Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson

YMCA Summer Camp Unplugged

United Way 2021 Summer Reading Program

Desert Dance Collective 2021 Summer Camp

Oro Valley Community Center Camps (art, swimming, sports, archery, STEAM)

Children's Museum Tucson | Oro Valley

________

