Summer camp resources in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the end of the school year looms and summer is just weeks away, parents and children alike are beginning to think about summer camp options.
We've compiled this ever-evolving list of summer camps to kick things off and will be updating with more choices in the coming weeks.
Library Programs
library.pima.gov
School-related programs
tanqueverdeschools.org
amphi.com/SummerPrograms
tusd1.org/Summer-Programs
gregoryschool.org/academics/summer-camp
Groups Offering Programs
Pima County Youth Summer Recreation Programs
Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson
YMCA Summer Camp Unplugged
United Way 2021 Summer Reading Program
Desert Dance Collective 2021 Summer Camp
Oro Valley Community Center Camps (art, swimming, sports, archery, STEAM)
Children's Museum Tucson | Oro Valley
